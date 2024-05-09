Furore Over SS-UBT MP’S ‘Mera Baap Gaddar Hai’ Jibe Against Maha CM, Son (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'Mera Baap Gaddar Hai' remark targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde ignited a massive in the state row on Thursday with the rival Shiv Sena slamming her for the 'filmy' jibe.

Canvassing for Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee from the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seat, Sanjay D. Patil, in Ghatkopar late on Wednesday, Chaturvedi slammed CM Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde, who is eyeing a hat-trick from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat in the adjoining Thane district.

“Who are you Eknath Shinde? What are you? You are nothing but a 'gaddar' (traitor)," Chaturvedi said, reminding the gathering of the split in the undivided Shiv Sena in June 2022.

Chaturvedi continued:“Whatever you do, you cannot escape the 'gaddar' taint... It will haunt even your family, as in the film 'Deewar' (1975).”

She was referring to the famous dialogue by Amitabh Bachchan to his brother Shashi Kapoor in the film, pointing out how some goons had tattooed 'Mera Baap Chor Hai' on his arm.

“In the same manner, the CM's son, Shrikant Shinde, will always carry the burden. 'Mera Baap Gaddar Hain' is written on his forehead and he cannot escape the consequences,” Chaturvedi said amid thunderous applause.

The reference was to the unprecedented revolt in June 2022 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by then CM Uddhav Thackeray was toppled and Eknath Shinde hopped onto the CM's seat with BJP's support.

Taking more potshots, she said the MVA is poised for a huge victory all over Maharashtra and it's the“people's fight versus the ruling MahaJhoothi alliance”.

The MahaYuti alliance hit back on Thursday with Shiv Sena deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam, spokespersons Sheetal Mhatre and Sanjay Shirsat, and BJP's Nitesh Rane attacking her for the filmy jibe.

Calling it a highly inappropriate statement coming from a woman MP of the SS (UBT), Nirupam claimed it was Uddhav Thackeray who became a 'Maha Gaddar' after he betrayed the BJP to join the MVA partners Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (in October 2019).

"If she truly believes her statement, then Aditya Thackeray's forehead should say 'Mera Baap Maha-Gaddar Hai'. His father had committed a treachery of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals by joining hands with the Congress, which the former opposed all his life,” Nirupam said.

Warning that she would be compelled to reveal certain things about SS (UBT) leaders like Aditya Thackeray in Davos (Switzerland), Mhatre asked Chaturvedi to mind her language when speaking about the Chief Minister.

Shirsat said that if needed, he could also give an appropriate reply to Chaturvedi but he was restraining himself as he did not want to be accused of attacking a woman MP, but said that she must exercise restraint.

Rane called Chaturvedi's statement 'nonsense' and asked whether it was appropriate to use such language about someone's father from a public platform.

“What if the MahaYuti leaders speak something like this about the Thackerays? Will it be acceptable to Chaturvedi if something is said about her father,” Rane asked.

In a supportive tone, SS (UBT)'s leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, said that“he (Shinde) is a 'gaddar', so what's wrong in calling him a traitor”.

Incidentally, Sanjay Patil, an ex-MP, is pitted against the MahaYuti-BJP's newcomer Mihir C. Kotecha in the Mumbai North East LS seat after the party dropped its sitting MP Manoj K. Kotak following adverse reports.

(Quaid Najmi can be contacted at: ...)