Meeting Behind Closed Doors A Better Option Than Whole World Watching, Says Lee On Rahul-Goenka Animated Meeting

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Brett Lee, the legendary Australia fast-bowler, feels the KL Rahul-Sanjiv Goenka animated meeting in the aftermath of Lucknow Super Giants' 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad could have been better if it happened behind closed doors rather than being witnessed by the whole world.

On Wednesday, Lucknow Super Giants suffered a huge blow to their IPL 2024 playoffs hopes after Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma chased down 166 in just 9.4 overs, in what was a stunning show of marauding stroke-play from the left-handed batters at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

After the match ended, visuals caught Goenka, the LSG owner, looking animated in gestures and body language in his on-field conversation with Rahul, also the captain of the franchise, and was listening to him calmly. The clip soon went viral and invited scathing criticism for Goenka on his unprofessional demeanour in full public view with Rahul, who's captained India in all three formats of international cricket.

“It's tough (to face a defeat like this), as an owner of a sporting franchise, captain or coach. You obviously tend to do the best as possibly can. So, last night, when the team batting first gets 160-odd (Luckow Super Giants), and then the Sunrisers Hyderabad come out to blow them away – don't lose a wicket in 9.4 overs, people would start asking some questions.”

“But there is a time and place, and that would have happened behind closed doors, as it might have been a better option rather than the whole world watching it. If this had happened behind closed doors, one wouldn't have been asking this question now. But on the other side, you also look at the passion the owners and coaches have; they want their team to do the best,” said Lee during the launch event of Avocados Australia at the Australian High Commission on Thursday.

Incidentally, Goenka owned the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants when they sacked MS Dhoni as captain after missing the playoffs for the 2016 season and appointed Steve Smith as skipper in 2017 season, where they finished as runners-up.

As far as their playoffs qualification is concerned, LSG can reach 16 points if they win their remaining two matches – against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on May 14 and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on May 17, though their net run-rate (-0.760) is in negative now.