(MENAFN) The Ministry of Commerce in China has vehemently opposed recent sanctions imposed by the United States on 20 Chinese companies, accusing them of supporting Russia's military-industrial and energy sectors. In a statement issued on Thursday, Ministry spokesperson He Yadong emphasized China's steadfast opposition to unilateral sanctions that lack the foundation of international law and the endorsement of the United Nations Security Council.



He Yadong condemned the U.S. sanctions as "a typical act of bullying and economic coercion," asserting that they unfairly target Chinese firms under the pretext of alleged involvement with Russia. He pointed out the inconsistency of the U.S. approach, noting that Washington continues to engage in trade with Moscow for its own benefit while penalizing Chinese companies.



The spokesperson called on the United States to immediately cease its unjustifiable suppression of Chinese enterprises. He warned that China stands ready to take necessary measures to staunchly defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses in the face of such unwarranted actions.



This strong rebuke from China underscores the escalating tensions between the two global powers, particularly regarding economic and trade relations. The imposition of sanctions by the United States has elicited a swift and forceful response from China, further exacerbating bilateral frictions and raising concerns about the prospect of a protracted trade dispute.

