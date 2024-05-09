Crystal Palace, Manchester United referee introduces camera-equipped vest in Premier League match

(MENAFN) Jared Gillett, the referee for the recent English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, made headlines not just for his standard officiating duties, but also for the unique addition of a camera-equipped vest. This innovative move marked the first instance of such technology being utilized in a Premier League fixture, providing fans with a new perspective on the intricacies of refereeing.



Ahead of kick-off, Gillett ensured that he was equipped with the essential tools of his trade – whistle, colored cards – along with the functioning camera integrated into his earpiece. The match, which saw Crystal Palace emerge victorious with a resounding 4-0 win over Erik ten Hag's Manchester United, witnessed minimal refereeing interventions, with Gillett brandishing only two yellow cards throughout the encounter.



Despite the relative quietness in terms of officiating incidents, the incorporation of the camera-equipped vest represents a significant development in enhancing fan engagement and understanding of the refereeing process. This initiative, approved by the International Football Association Board following a request from the referees committee in the English Premier League, aims to provide spectators with deeper insights into the challenges faced by referees during live matches.



Maximilian Müller, Director of Media and Communications at the International Football Association Board, highlighted the approval granted by the International Federation Council for the use of the camera-equipped vests specifically for this match. This innovative approach not only enriches the viewing experience for fans but also underscores the ongoing efforts within football to embrace technological advancements for the betterment of the sport.

