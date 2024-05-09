Iranian Prime Minister Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Tehran, Iran: HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met on Thursday with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Iran Mohammed bin Hamad Al Hajri, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
During the meeting, HE Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs wished HE the Ambassador success in his future duties, and bilateral relations further development and prosperity.
