(MENAFN) In a recent interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, philosopher and political commentator Aleksandr Dugin delved into Russia's stance on traditional values and its contrast with Western ideologies. Posted on Carlson's YouTube channel, the interview highlighted Dugin's perspective on the divergence between Russia and the West, particularly in terms of societal values and political ideologies.



Dugin asserted that the growing anti-Russia sentiment in the West is rooted in Russia's adherence to traditional values, which he claims are under threat from Western "progressives."



According to Dugin, Western societies have shifted from classical liberalism, which championed individual freedom and democracy, to a new form of liberalism characterized by the dominance of minority viewpoints and woke ideology. This shift, he argues, promotes progressive values that undermine traditional values rather than emphasizing individual freedoms.



When asked about the change in attitude towards Russia following Vladimir Putin's rise to power in the early 2000s, Dugin attributed it to Putin's defense of traditional values. He described Putin as a "traditional leader" who prioritizes values such as state sovereignty, Christianity, and the traditional family structure. Dugin suggested that Western progressives view Putin's promotion of these values as contradictory to their own, leading to a perception of Russia as a threat to their ideology.



Throughout the interview, Dugin emphasized Russia's efforts under Putin to counter global progressive agendas and restore traditional values, which he believes are essential for societal stability. This perspective sheds light on the ideological differences between Russia and the West and underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding divergent value systems on the global stage.

