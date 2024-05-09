Rani Chatterjee Hails Farmers After She Shoots For ‘Didi Number 1’ At Sugarcane Field

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee realised the hard work and pain that go into farming after she shot a scene for her upcoming film 'Didi No 1' at a sugarcane field.

Rani took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a reel, discussing her experience working in the field.

The actress even captured a scene of herself picking weeds.

She was heard saying:“ 'Didi No 1' ke set par hun kheti baadi ka kaam chal raha hai... Main gudaai kar rahi hun. Pata nahi director Praveen, Didi No 1 ko kya kya karwaayengay.”

In the caption, she expressed deep respect for the farmers in India who work tirelessly.

The actress shared the video with the caption:“Dil se izzat hai hamare desh ke kisano ko bahut mehnat hai bhai farming me DIDI NO 1 film ke shooting ke dauran Maine ye anubhav kiya Shukriya Praveen Kumar.”

Rani made her acting debut in 2004 with the film 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', starring Manoj Tiwari, which remains the highest-grossing Bhojpuri film as of 2022.

Following her debut, Rani was seen in several popular films, including 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Rani No. 786', 'Gharwali Baharwali', 'Rani Weds Raja', and 'Lady Singham'.