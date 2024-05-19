Jordan Follows With Great Concern Reports About Iranian President's Plane Incident

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday it was following up with great concern on news reports about the incident involving the plane carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the accompanying delegation.

The ministry's spokesman Sufyan Qudah underlined in a statement Jordan's readiness to provide all necessary support and assistance, voicing the Kingdom's expressed sympathy with Iran and its best wishes for the safety of President Raisi and his accompanying delegation on board.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been involved in an incident while he was visiting neighboring Azerbaijan, international press reported, quoting Iran's state media and the country's mission to the United Nations.

AFP reported that Iran launched a large-scale search and rescue effort to scour a fog-shrouded mountain area after President Raisi's helicopter went missing Sunday.