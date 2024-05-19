KAAJ Holds Bead Craft Event For Deaf, Hard Of Hearing Children

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The KOICA Alumni Association of Jordan (KAAJ) has organised an activity for 16 deaf and hard of hearing children in cooperation with The Local Committee of the C.B.R Centre for the Disabled.

The event took place at the Shaheed Camp in Irbid, where the children were taught how to create accessories and crafts with beads by a skilled instructor. This event aimed to provide a unique opportunity for these children to participate in practical learning, according to a KAAJ statement to The Jordan Times.

Through this event, KAAJ seeks to empower these children, providing them with opportunities to express themselves, build confidence, and acquire the necessary skills for their future livelihoods, the statement said.

KAAJ was founded in 2008 as an alumni platform for over 1062 participants of KOICA training programme to sustain and strengthen the close cooperative relation between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Korea.

The association has organised numerous philanthropic activities with the aim of local development in Jordan in cooperation with KOICA Jordan office, according to the statement.