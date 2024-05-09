Al-Mashat Invites Dutch Firms To Egypt-EU Investment Conference In June

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat has invited Dutch businesses to attend a government-sponsored investment conference in June, held in partnership with the European Union (EU).

The invitation came during a Wednesday meeting in Cairo with Peter Mollema, the Netherlands ambassador to Egypt. It's the latest in a series of meetings Al-Mashat has held to drum up support for the event as the government looks to boost private sector activity.

The minister underscored the government's commitment to expanding opportunities for private businesses, noting that the June conference will be supported by EU investment guarantees.

Al-Mashat highlighted the strong partnership between Egypt and the EU, reflected in financing deals aimed at bolstering the Egyptian economy. The latest package includes support for economic competitiveness, macroeconomic resilience, and Egypt's green transition.

Ambassador Mollema affirmed his country's interest in supporting Egypt's economic diversification, signalling strong Dutch interest in the investment conference. He expressed a desire to expand cooperation on climate initiatives.

The two officials also discussed expanding the“Orange Corners Upper Egypt” program, which supports start-ups, and preparations for the upcoming Green Hydrogen Summit in the Netherlands. They additionally touched on Egypt's efforts to establish a domestic green hydrogen industry.

Minister Al-Mashat briefed Ambassador Mollima on the“Hafez” platform, an initiative to connect development partners with private businesses seeking financial and technical support.