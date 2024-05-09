CAPMAS Reports Growth In Postal Savings Fund Deposits

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) has announced an increase in deposits within the Postal Savings Fund, reaching EGP 130.7bn in the fiscal year 2022/2023. This marks a 9.2% growth from the previous year's EGP 119.7bn.

In its latest annual postal service statistics report, CAPMAS highlighted that current account deposits with the National Postal Authority saw a significant rise to EGP 164.5bn in 2022/2023, up from EGP 142.7bn in 2021/2022. This EGP 21.8bn increment reflects a 15.2% growth rate.

The number of operational post offices increased to 4,412 in 2022/2023 from 4,285 in 2021/2022, indicating a 3% growth and an addition of 127 new offices. Furthermore, electronic payment service units saw a substantial expansion, with 8,824 units in operation nationwide, a 52.3% surge from the previous year's 5,794 units.

Pension disbursements through postal units also rose, totalling EGP 140.5bn in 2022/2023, a 22.6% increase from EGP 114.6bn in 2021/2022.

Conversely, the sale of stamps and models at postal units experienced a downturn, with revenues falling to EGP 366m in 2022/2023, a 7.7% decrease from EGP 396.3m in the preceding year.