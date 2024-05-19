Earthquake Today: 4 Magnitude Quake Hits Ladakh

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 35.93 N and Longitude 73.95 E, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS stated.“EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/05/2024 05:49:01 IST, Lat: 35.93 N, Long: 73.95 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh,” NCS posted on X.(With inputs from ANI)
