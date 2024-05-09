Children In Rafah At 'Edge Of Survival' As Israeli Military Keeps Border Crossing Closed

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israel's continued closure of the Rafah border crossing is“choking off the entry of life-saving aid into Gaza”, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest rapid assessment report.

Up until Israeli tanks took over the Palestinian border crossing on Tuesday, there was a daily average of 48 relief trucks and 166,000 litres of diesel entering Gaza, the UN report notes.

“The continued block on the entry of critical humanitarian items via [the] Rafah Crossing and continued hostilities would have serious consequences on access to food and nutrition services,” the UN report states.

The report also includes an earlier warning from the UN's children agency, UNICEF, which notes that many of the more than 600,000 children“crammed” into Rafah are already“highly vulnerable and at the edge of survival”, and warns that an Israeli“ground incursion would expose them to catastrophic risks”.