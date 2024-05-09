Norwegian Refugee Council Says None Of Its Trucks Passed Through Karem Abu Salem Crossing

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has confirmed that none of its trucks have been allowed passage through the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing. Despite Israel's announcement of the reopening of the border crossing into Gaza on Wednesday, NRC's chief, Jan Egeland, stated in an interview that they have no trucks currently crossing over. Additionally, Egeland highlighted the organization's struggle with fuel shortages in Gaza, expressing the inability to afford renting vehicles for delivering humanitarian aid.
