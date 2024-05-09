Karnataka SSLC Exam Results Today: How To Check Result Online?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Excitement and anticipation fill the air as the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board gears up to unveil the results of the SSLC 'Exam-1'. Over eight and a half lakh students from the state are eagerly awaiting the outcome of their hard work. The announcement is scheduled for Thursday, May 9th, at 10:30 am.

Officials from the education department and the board will reveal the results during a press conference at the board office in Malleswaram. Following the announcement, students can promptly access their results by visiting the board's website at This year witnessed a substantial participation of 8.69 lakh students in the SSLC Exam 1.

However, there is a cloud of uncertainty looming over the outcome this time. Stringent measures were implemented during the examination, including the installation of CCTV cameras in every examination room. As a result, it is speculated that there might be a significant drop in the pass percentage. In the preceding academic year of 2022-23, the pass percentage stood at 83.89%. Nonetheless, this time around, there is a possibility of a 10% decline in the results.

To bolster the pass rate, the government has adopted the practice of granting a maximum of 10% grace marks to students who narrowly miss the passing mark in up to three subjects. This initiative has enabled 30 to 40 thousand students to pass each year.