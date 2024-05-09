Waiting for Bridgerton season 3? See these period dramas on OTT

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Waiting for Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix? Watch these 7 other period dramas on OTT meanwhile. From 'The Crown' to 'Downtown Abbey' these period dramas are available on OTT

Waiting for Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix? Watch these 7 other period dramas on OTT meanwhile. From 'The Crown' to 'Downtown Abbey' these period dramas are available on OTT

Set in early 20th-century England, "Downton Abbey" revolves around the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants

The superhit series on Netflix cronicles the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II

Set in the 1950s and 1960s, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife who discovers a talent for stand-up comedy

Based on Diana Gabaldon's book series, "Outlander" follows the adventures of Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who mysteriously travels back in time to 18th-century Scotland

Set in the Regency era in England, "Bridgerton" follows the lives of the Bridgerton family as they navigate London's high society. The first two seasons are available on Netflix

Set in post-World War I Birmingham, "Peaky Blinders" centers on the Shelby crime family and their ambitious leader, Tommy Shelby. With its gritty portrayal of gang warfare

Although not strictly a period drama in the traditional sense, "Mad Men" transports viewers to the 1960s, exploring the glamorous yet turbulent world of advertising