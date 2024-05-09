               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Waiting For Bridgerton Season 3? See These Period Dramas On OTT


5/9/2024 4:00:32 AM

Waiting for Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix? Watch these 7 other period dramas on OTT meanwhile. From 'The Crown' to 'Downtown Abbey' these period dramas are available on OTT

Waiting for Bridgerton season 3? See these period dramas on OTT

Waiting for Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix? Watch these 7 other period dramas on OTT meanwhile. From 'The Crown' to 'Downtown Abbey' these period dramas are available on OTT

Downton Abbey (Amazon Prime Video)

Set in early 20th-century England, "Downton Abbey" revolves around the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants

The Crown (Netflix)

The superhit series on Netflix cronicles the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Set in the 1950s and 1960s, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife who discovers a talent for stand-up comedy

Outlander (Netflix)

Based on Diana Gabaldon's book series, "Outlander" follows the adventures of Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who mysteriously travels back in time to 18th-century Scotland

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Set in the Regency era in England, "Bridgerton" follows the lives of the Bridgerton family as they navigate London's high society. The first two seasons are available on Netflix

Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

Set in post-World War I Birmingham, "Peaky Blinders" centers on the Shelby crime family and their ambitious leader, Tommy Shelby. With its gritty portrayal of gang warfare

Mad Men (Netflix)

Although not strictly a period drama in the traditional sense, "Mad Men" transports viewers to the 1960s, exploring the glamorous yet turbulent world of advertising

AsiaNet News

