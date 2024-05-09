6 Quick Ways To Get Instant Relief From Dental Sensitivity

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Are you looking for immediate dental sensitivity relief? Here are six simple and effective dental health and discomfort relief tips.

Here are tips from Dr Ashee Dwivedi warang BDS,Clinical Nutritionist.



This toothpaste blocks pain impulses to the nerves in your teeth, providing relief from sensitivity.

Avoid consuming acidic meals or drinks as they might damage tooth enamel and increase sensitivity. Avoiding citrus fruits and soda can prevent additional damage.

Strengthens dental enamel, reducing sensitivity. Fluoride gels and rinses protect teeth and relieve pain.

To improve enamel and minimize sensitivity and for further protection, use fluoride mouthwash every day.

To treat sensitive teeth, use specialized toothpaste that blocks pain impulses and strengthens enamel. Search for sensitive tooth products.

Gentle brushing technique

method to prevent enamel deterioration and decrease sensitivity. Avoid forceful brushing, which can worsen it.