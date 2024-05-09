Paris Olympics anti-terror procedures faults AC groups for drones

(MENAFN) As the anticipation builds for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, concerns regarding security have taken center stage with reports surfacing about significant flaws in the advanced anti-drone system intended to safeguard the event. The system, known as Parade, has been heralded as a critical component in the defense against potential terrorist threats, but recent revelations have cast doubt on its effectiveness.



Scheduled for deployment during the July 26 to August 11 timeframe of the Paris Olympics, the Parade system comes with a hefty price tag of EUR350 million (USD376 million) over an 11-year span. Comprising radar, radio frequency direction finder, and jamming capabilities, it was designed to detect and mitigate unauthorized drone activity in the vicinity of the games.



However, an investigation by The Times has unearthed troubling findings regarding the system's performance. During testing, Parade reportedly demonstrated an alarmingly low success rate, detecting only one in three drones within a limited range of 800 meters. Even more concerning is the revelation that the system struggled to differentiate between drones and mundane objects such as air conditioning units, raising doubts about its reliability in high-stakes security scenarios.



This setback comes amidst earlier reports indicating delays and setbacks in the rollout of the Parade system. Originally slated for delivery in 2023, the deployment faced several months of postponements, prompting a Senate committee to launch an inquiry into the matter. Despite mounting concerns, the committee's decision not to release its findings has left stakeholders and the public in the dark regarding the system's shortcomings and potential implications for Olympic security.



With the clock ticking down to the opening ceremonies, authorities are now faced with the daunting task of reassessing their security measures and determining contingency plans in light of Parade's deficiencies. As the world's attention turns to Paris for the Olympic Games, the spotlight on security vulnerabilities serves as a sobering reminder of the ongoing challenges in safeguarding large-scale events against evolving threats.

