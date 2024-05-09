Media reports Macron denying Xi of ‘Russian cake’

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron made a notable alteration to the menu during a state dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping, drawing attention from media outlets on Tuesday. The change involved the removal of a favored dessert, known as the 'Russian cake,' which has historical ties to Russia, from the pre-agreed menu.



The dinner took place on the second day of President Xi's state visit at the 'Etape du berger' restaurant located at the Col du Tourmalet ski resort in the Hautes-Pyrenees region. Initially, the menu, finalized several weeks prior, featured traditional Pyrenean dishes such as black pork ham, lamb shoulder, porcini mushrooms, and local cheeses.



The decision to replace the 'Russian cake,' a local specialty with roots dating back to the 1920s and originally made with almonds from Crimea, was reportedly made last-minute due to the "sensitive geopolitical context." In its stead, a blueberry tart was served as a less politically-charged alternative.



The owner of the restaurant, Eric Abadie, confirmed that the menu proposal was submitted to the Elysee Palace weeks in advance. However, given the current geopolitical climate, the substitution was deemed appropriate.



The 'Russian cake' holds significance in French political circles, with former President Francois Mitterrand being credited as the first French leader to appreciate the pastry.



Subsequent presidents, including Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, continued the tradition of serving the dessert at official receptions. Both President Macron and his wife Brigitte are known enthusiasts of the 'Russian cake,' further highlighting the significance of Macron's decision to replace it during the state dinner with President Xi Jinping.

