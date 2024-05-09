(MENAFN) A Siberian-born member of the Hamburg State Parliament in Germany, Olga Petersen, is facing disciplinary measures from her party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), over accusations of deception regarding her participation as an election observer in Russia. Petersen reportedly traveled to Russia in March to observe the presidential election and subsequently shared her observations with local media outlets. However, the AfD's Hamburg branch announced on Tuesday that Petersen had been expelled from its parliamentary faction, with plans underway to remove her from the party altogether through legal means.



The statement issued by the AfD cited various reasons for the disciplinary action, primarily focusing on Petersen's alleged disruptive behavior within the party's internal politics. Additionally, Petersen was accused of misleading fellow party members by claiming that her trip to Russia was for personal reasons, contrary to her actions during the visit.



The German government has previously criticized the Russian presidential election, labeling it as neither free nor fair, and opted not to send a representative to Vladimir Putin's inauguration for his fifth term in office. While the Russian president secured a landslide victory in March, German media reports indicate that the AfD's federal leadership had previously reprimanded three members of its Bavarian branch for disregarding warnings against observing the Russian election. Despite this, the AfD maintains a critical stance towards the German government's approach to the Ukraine crisis and advocates for improved relations with Moscow.

