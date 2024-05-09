Occupation kills 54 in half dozen massacres in Rafah

(MENAFN) The Gaza Strip bears witness to unfathomable suffering as the death toll climbs to unprecedented levels, with 34,789 lives lost and 78,204 individuals injured since the onset of aggression on October 7th, according to medical reports released on Tuesday. The majority of those injured are reported to be children and women, underscoring the disproportionate impact of the violence on vulnerable populations.



Within the past 24 hours, six devastating massacres have rocked Gaza, resulting in the tragic loss of 54 citizens and leaving 96 others wounded, medical sources reveal. The relentless Israeli shelling of various areas in Gaza, particularly concentrated in Rafah, claimed the lives of 21 civilians, including children and women. The Kuwait Specialized Hospital in Rafah witnessed an influx of casualties, with 20 martyrs and numerous injured individuals seeking urgent medical care.



Amidst the chaos, rescue teams, ambulance crews, and courageous civilians brave the dangers to recover the bodies of victims from the rubble of destroyed homes. Tragic scenes unfold as the Al-Darbi, Abu Amra, Al-Hams, and other families mourn the loss of loved ones, while others struggle to cope with severe injuries inflicted by Israeli airstrikes.



The occupation's tightening grip on the Rafah crossing exacerbates the plight of Gaza's besieged population, further limiting access to essential resources and humanitarian aid. As the international community grapples with the enormity of the crisis, urgent calls for intervention to halt the indiscriminate violence and alleviate the suffering of Gaza's inhabitants grow louder.



MENAFN09052024000045015687ID1108192272