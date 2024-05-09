Raja Kumari’S Song ‘In Love’ With Guru Randhawa Drops, Rapper Asks ‘How’S My Punjabi’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Rapper Raja Kumari showcased her perfect Punjabi skills in her latest song, 'In Love' with Guru Randhawa, which dropped on Thursday.

Guru, who penned the lyrics of the song, shared it on Instagram and wrote: "Brand new release. 'In Love' out now. Enjoy the vibe.”

Making her debut in the language, Raja Kumari, an Indo-American singer and rapper, took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her crooning in Punjabi.

She captioned it:“How's my Punjabi.”

Raja Kumari, whose real name is Svetha Yallapragada Rao, has collaborated with several popular artists, such as Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, and the late Sidhu Moosewala.

She even crooned lines for the title track of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Jawan'.

Guru is known for lending his voice to tracks like 'Lahore', 'Ishare Tere', 'Slowly Slowly', 'Suit Suit', and 'Dance Meri Rani'.