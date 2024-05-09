Salman Khan House Firing: How The Arrested Fifth Accused Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary Played A Crucial Role

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Mumbai Police Crime Branch said on Thursday that the fifth accused arrested in connection with the shooting incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence had recorded a video of the actor's home and subsequently forwarded it to gangster Anmol Bishnoi accused, identified as Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary, was arrested from Rajasthan on May 7. He also did a recce outside the homes of two other actors, police said. Choudhary had also provided financial assistance to the alleged shooters Read: Salman Khan house firing case: Fifth accused arrested from Rajasthan\"He shot a video of Salman Khan's house, then sent it to gangster Anmol Bishnoi,\" newswire ANI reported quoting Mumbai Crime Branch officials.\"Further investigation is underway regarding the recce outside the houses of two more actors,\" said police further added that shooters – Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta – were apprehensive about carrying out the firing until Bishnoi reassured them that they would gain virtue by completing the task Read: Why is Salman Khan trending after Goldy Brar's death news? Check his link with Sidhu Moosewala's murder accusedOn April 14, two motorbike-borne shooters opened fire outside The Galaxy apartments, Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, before fleeing from the spot the incident, four persons – Anuj Thapan, Sonu Bishnoi, alleged shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta – were arrested Pal and Gupta were arrested from Gujarat, Thapan and Bishnoi were held from Fazilka in Punjab, on May 1, accused Anuj Thapan allegedly died by suicide, by hanging himself with a bedsheet in the toilet of the first-floor lock-up inside the police commissioner's office compound in south Mumbai's family has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into his death. His mother, Rita Devi, has alleged foul play and claimed he was killed Read: Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai police recovers two pistols, 13 bullets from Tapi RiverAfter Thapan's death, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey also raised suspicions of foul play, questioning the involvement of some politicians or high-ranking officers.“There are CCTV cameras, there are so many officers...This is a big conspiracy,\" Dubey claimed.

