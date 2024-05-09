Canadian Parliament Calls For IRGC To Be Designated As A Terrorist Organization

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

On Wednesday, May, 8th, the Canadian House of Commons unanimously approved a non-binding motion urging the government to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to its official list of terrorist organizations. All representatives voted in favor of the motion.

However, Canadian opposition parties doubt that this time, too, the government under Justin Trudeau, leader of the ruling Liberal Democrats, will take action to place the IRGC on Canada's list of terrorist groups.

Six years ago, the Canadian Parliament passed a similar motion, but it was never implemented.

Last year, the Canadian Parliament once again attempted to list the IRGC as a terrorist group, but the motion did not pass.

In recent months, following the start of the Gaza war and the Islamic Republic's direct missile and drone attacks on Israel, pressures on the Canadian government to designate the IRGC as a terrorist group under Canadian criminal law have increased.

Many Iranian Canadians, particularly due to the IRGC's role in brutally suppressing public protests and killing Iranian citizens, have called on the Canadian Parliament and government to designate the IRGC as a terrorist group.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, has previously criticized the Islamic Republic and the IRGC sharply at a memorial for the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash earlier in January, promising that his government would responsibly list the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

However, there are still no signs that Trudeau's government will take such action.

Conservatives have accused the ruling Liberals of hypocrisy and delaying the decision to add the IRGC to the list of terrorist organizations.

In a statement released by the Conservative Party on Wednesday, it stated:“Today, for the second time, the House of Commons voted to list the IRGC as a terrorist group and ban its operations in Canada. The time for empty words and declarations is over. Trudeau must finally act and stand with Iranians in Canada and worldwide.”

Despite the parliamentary motion, there remains no indication that Trudeau's government will take the necessary steps to implement the listing of the IRGC as a terrorist organization, prompting continued accusations of hypocrisy and delay from the Conservatives.

