Azerbaijani Wrestlers Start Competing In License Tournament

Fatime Letifova

The World Olympic Qualifying tournament will start today inIstanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

4 Greek-Roman wrestlers from Azerbaijan will compete on thefirst day of the license competition for the Paris-2024 SummerOlympic Games.

In their first matches, Murad Mammadov (60 kg) will meetAleksandrs Yurkyans (Latvia), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) will meetIlyas Pagkalidis (Greece), Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) will meetRichard Karelson (Estonia), and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) will meetNikolaos Ntunyas (Greece).

It should be noted that the wrestlers who take the first 3places in each weight (winners in the semi-finals and the matchbetween the bronze medalists) will qualify for the Olympics.