Russian Army Loses 1,300 More Soldiers In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 9, 2024 have already reached about 478,730 troops, including 1,300 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,429 (+11) Russian tanks, 14,281 (+35) armored fighting vehicles, 12,340 (+23) artillery systems, 1,058 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 793 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 349 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,775 (+47) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,192 (+41) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 16,618 (+69) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,027 (+8) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.