Weapons Supply To Israeli Occupation Halts If Rafah Offensive Continues - US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 9 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden announced that the US will stop supplying weapons to the Israeli occupation if it continues its plans to invade Rafah where 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, aired late on Wednesday, Biden elaborated on his decision stating, "Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers."

The US Administration continuously demanded the Israeli occupation not to enact an offense in Rafah, saying that a plan must be presented in which Palestinian civilians can be evacuated.

Thousands of Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli occupation's bombardment of Gaza since October 7, with more than one million civilians have been displaced in Rafah.

Biden made clear that they were "going to continue to make sure Israel is secure in terms of Iron Dome and their ability to respond to attacks," however, Biden added, they would not supply weapons and artillery shells.

The US Administration had halted a shipment of 3500 bombs weighing between 2000 lbs (900 kilograms) and 500 lbs (226 kilograms) heading to the Israeli occupation, "due to the possible operations in Rafah without a plan for the civilians," Biden affirmed.

The Israeli occupation announced, Monday, its military operation targeting Rafah from the east, forcing thousands of Palestinian civilians to evacuate to Al-Mawasi coastal area, western Khan Yunis. (end)

amm













MENAFN09052024000071011013ID1108192156