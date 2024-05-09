Solar Inverter Market Intensifying The Revenue Growth For The Incumbents And New Entrants, Valuation To Hit USD 17.22 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The S olar I nverter M arket is the key aspect of the photovoltaic (PV) industry, transforming the direct current (DC) electricity generated by solar panels into usable alternating current (AC) for powering homes, businesses, and utilities. This critical technology has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the expanding renewable energy sector and increasing environmental consciousness.

In the ever-evolving landscape of renewable energy, the Solar Inverter Market stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability. As the global shift towards cleaner energy sources intensifies, solar inverters play a pivotal role in harnessing the sun's abundant power and converting it into usable electricity. With advancements in technology and increasing adoption of solar photovoltaic systems across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, the solar inverter market is witnessing unprecedented growth. From microinverters to string inverters and central inverters, the market offers a diverse array of solutions tailored to meet varying needs and scale of solar installations. As efficiency standards rise and grid integration becomes more seamless, the solar inverter market continues to redefine the future of energy, driving us towards a brighter, greener tomorrow.

Get a Free Sample Report of Solar Inverter Market @

Major Key Players Included are:



Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd

Schneider Electric Co

Power-one Inc

SMA Solar Technology AG

KACO New Energy inc

Canadian Solar Inc

ABB Ltd

SunPower Corporation

Delta Electronics

SolarEdge Technologies Inc

Sineng Electric

Power Electronics

Solectria Renewables Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Market Size:

The market valuation estimated by SNS Insider is projected to reach USD 17.22 billion by 2031 and will be growing at a CAGR 5.61% of over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Demand Analysis:

The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, particularly solar power, to combat climate change and achieve energy independence is a significant driver. Government initiatives promoting clean energy through subsidies and tax breaks further incentivize solar installations, consequently boosting inverter demand. The declining costs of solar panels and inverters themselves are making solar energy a more attractive proposition for residential and commercial consumers. Technological advancements are leading to the development of more efficient and cost-effective inverters, further promoting market growth. The growing focus on energy security and grid stability is driving the demand for advanced inverters with features like grid-tie functionality, islanding protection, and reactive power control. These features ensure the seamless integration of solar power into the grid, mitigating potential disruptions and enhancing overall grid stability.

Political Trends:

The solar inverter market is increasingly shaped by government policies and subsidies. Countries with ambitious renewable energy targets are implementing feed-in tariffs or tax credits that incentivize solar power adoption.

This influences demand for solar inverters, a crucial component for converting solar energy into usable electricity. Additionally, trade policies and geopolitical tensions can influence inverter pricing and supply chains. For instance, governments may impose tariffs on imported inverters, promoting domestic manufacturing or creating friction with international suppliers. These political trends significantly impact the solar inverter market, influencing market share, inverter technology adoption, and overall industry growth.

By Application Segment Analysis:

Segmenting the solar inverter market by application reveals distinct user profiles and growth path. The utility segment, currently holding the largest share of around 40-45%, capitalizes on large-scale solar farms feeding power into the grid. Following closely are commercial and industrial sectors holding combined share of 30-35% seeking to reduce operational costs with rooftop solar installations. Residential applications hold the share of 20-25% share is steadily increasing due to government incentives and rising energy costs, but typically involve smaller inverter capacities. Understanding these application segments with their approximate market share allows manufacturers to alter their offerings and target specific customer needs for optimal growth.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Type



Central Inverter

Micro Inverter

String Inverter Power Optimizers

By Application



Industrial

Residential

Commercial Utilities

By System



On-grid Off-grid

Regional Analysis:

The solar inverter market is geographically diverse, with Asia Pacific currently dominating the landscape. The region's rapid economic growth, coupled with supportive government policies and abundant solar irradiation, is fuelling the demand for solar inverters. China, India, and Japan are the frontrunners in this region, accounting for a significant share of the market. Europe, another prominent player, is driven by stringent environmental regulations and ambitious renewable energy targets set by the European Union. Germany, Italy, and Spain are the key markets in this region. North America, with the United States leading the charge, is witnessing an upsurge in solar inverter demand due to growing environmental awareness and technological innovations.

Recent Developments:

SMA Solar Technology AG: Launched the Sunny Boy 3.0-10.0 three-phase inverter series, featuring integrated smart functions for improved energy management and grid communication.

Schneider Electric SE : Introduced the X-Hybrid inverter, a hybrid solution combining solar power generation with battery storage capabilities for enhanced energy independence.

ABB Ltd : Unveiled its Trio-TM inverter series, specifically designed for large-scale commercial and utility solar installations, offering high efficiency and advanced grid support features.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. : Introduced the SUN2000 series of string inverters, known for their compact design, high efficiency, and intelligent monitoring capabilities.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. : Launched the string inverter SG series, featuring innovative cooling technology for enhanced performance in hot climates.

Key Takeaways:



The solar inverter market is assured for continued strong growth in the coming years, fuelled by the increasing adoption of solar energy, technological advancements, and supportive government policies.

The demand for advanced inverters with grid-supporting functionalities and smart features is expected to rise, presenting significant opportunities for market players. As the focus on sustainability and energy security intensifies, the solar inverter market will undoubtedly play a critical role in shaping the future of renewable energy.





Buy Single User PDF of Solar Inverter Market Report @

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisGlobal Solar Inverter Market Segmentation, by typeGlobal Solar Inverter Market Segmentation, by applicationGlobal Solar Inverter Market Segmentation, By systemRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

About U s :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector