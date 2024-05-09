Oilfield Equipment Market To Reach USD 173.86 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increasing Oil Demand And Technological Advancements

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The oil and gas industry is experiencing a period of renewed activity, driven by increasing global energy needs and a growing of crude oil prices. This resurgence in demand is translating into a flourishing oilfield equipment market, projected to reach USD 173.86 billion by 2031 according to a recent report by SNS Insider. This translates to a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.11% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Download Sample Copy of Report:

Some of Major Key Players in this Report:



ABB

Baker Hughes

Delta Corporation

EthosEnergy Group Limited

Integrated Equipment

Jereh Oilfield Equipment

MSP/Drilex, Inc.

Sunnda Corporation

Uztel S.A Weir Group

Growing Demand Creates Opportunities for Oilfield Equipment

The SNS Insider report highlights several factors Driving the oilfield equipment market forward. A key driver is the redevelopment of mature oil wells alongside a recovery in oil prices. This trend is stimulating exploration and drilling activities worldwide, creating a strong demand for specialized equipment. The improved economic competitiveness within the oil exploration and drilling service sectors is boosting the utilization of oilfield equipment, further accelerating market growth. The report also acknowledges potential challenges. Fluctuations in foreign currencies can impact profit margins, while increasing raw material prices pose a potential hindrance. Nevertheless, advancements in oilfield equipment technology offer promising opportunities.

Technological Advancements Drive Efficiency and Growth

The integration of Advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics is transforming the oil and gas industry. These advancements are facilitating the digitalization of refineries, pipelines, exploration sites, and infrastructure. This digital transformation empowers oil and gas companies to consolidate data on a single platform, enabling them to optimize productivity, reduce risks, and minimize costs. For instance, Amii and the Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) collaborated to develop AI and machine learning solutions specifically designed to enhance worker safety and minimize environmental risks within the oil and gas sector.

Check Discount:

Recent Developments

In July 2022, ABB and Wison Offshore & Marine announced a collaborative effort to develop floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities, catering to the rapidly growing LNG industry.

Peak Petroleum Industries Ltd awarded a contract extension for the Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig in March 2023, signifying the continued need for such specialized equipment.

Segment Analysis

By equipment type, the Drilling segment dominates the market, accounting for More than 70% of the total market share. Drilling rigs and augers are the workhorses of the oil and gas industry, utilized in exploration and production activities. Augers, also known as portable rigs, are particularly suited for remote locations with challenging terrain. Another Important segment encompasses equipment for the transportation of crude oil. Safe and cost-effective transportation necessitates robust pipeline systems that rely on pumps and valves to ensure efficient movement of crude oil from suppliers to end users.



Drilling equipment

Field Production Machinery

Pumps and valves Others

By Application



On-shore Off-shore

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Slowdown Pose Potential Challenges

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global energy supplies, leading to price volatility. While this may translate to increased short-term demand for oilfield equipment, the long-term implications remain uncertain. potential economic slowdown could reduce or Slow down investments in oil and gas exploration, impacting market growth.

North America Region Dominates the Market

North America region currently holds the leading position in the oilfield equipment market, driven by shale gas developments and significant demand from the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. China is expected to emerge as a major regional consumer due to ongoing advancements in its crude oil and natural gas extraction operations. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also projected to experience noteworthy growth.

Key takeaway



Resurgent oil demand and technological advancements are creating a growth environment for the oilfield equipment market.

The market is segmented by type, with drilling equipment currently dominating. North America is the leading region, but Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to factors Such as China's growing energy demand and the development of the oil and gas sector in emerging economies.

Buy Complete Report:

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.





Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.





Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)



