Investing in Timeless Craftsmanship: A Sustainable Choice for the Future

(MENAFN- Alisa Pr) UAE: 8 May 2024: In today's world, where sustainability has become a pressing concern, investing in furniture that stands the test of time has emerged as a crucial choice. “When you like something, you keep it.” Stacy Stewart, MEA Regional Director at MillerKnoll emphasizes. Long lasting furniture not only adds aesthetic value, but also paves the way for a more environmentally friendly future. This article explores the benefits of choosing timeless craftsmanship in office furniture, highlighting its contribution to sustainability and the long-term wellbeing of the planet.

Longevity as a Sustainable Solution:

"In the old days, people would invest in quality wood furniture that would last a lifetime," says Stacy. "When they needed a change, they'd reupholster pieces to give them a new look.” Unfortunately, the prevailing mindset now leans towards budget furniture, falsely perceived as disposable. This mindset has resulted in higher costs and overflowing landfills. By shifting their focus back to investing in durable, high-quality furniture, businesses can not only save money in the long run but also significantly reduce waste.

Choosing the Right Furniture:

When designing a workspace, it is important to consider furniture that offers lasting comfort and functionality. Ergonomically designed pieces that support long hours of sitting provide numerous benefits. Opting for such furniture ensures a hassle-free experience and eliminates the need for frequent replacements, reducing the environmental footprint associated with workplace renovations. “Investing in the right furniture helps create a solid base to accommodate adaptations/changes the modern workplace may require, reaping long-term economic benefits.” Explains Stacy. “By reducing the need for constant changes, businesses minimize shipping waste and contribute to a more efficient and environmentally friendly office environment.”

The Importance of Sustainable Consumption:

In an era of heightened environmental awareness, sustainable consumption practices have gained significant importance. Quality furniture, often crafted using responsibly sourced materials and ethical manufacturing practices, boasts a smaller environmental footprint. By prioritizing quality over quantity, businesses can actively contribute to a more sustainable future while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with knowing their furniture was produced with care for the planet.

Leading the Way: MillerKnoll's Sustainable Practices:



MillerKnoll's commitment to sustainability extends to the brands they represent. For example, Knoll ensures responsible sourcing of materials, including marble from European quarries close to the manufacturing plants, which reduces transportation needs and ensures fair wages for producers. The iconic Saarinen Table which is manufactured in Graffignana, Italy, is sourced from quarries in Slovenia and Italy, exemplifying this approach.

Additionally, HAY focuses on developing long-lasting products that minimize environmental impact using sustainable materials such as recycled materials, FSC-certified wood, and water-based lacquer. Their growing collection of eco-certified products demonstrates the brand's dedication to sustainability.







MENAFN09052024005774012676ID1108191852