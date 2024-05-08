Jordan's PM Arrives In Cairo For Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly welcomed Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh at Cairo International Airport on Wednesday. Khasawneh will lead the 32nd session of the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee, scheduled to convene on Thursday.

The two sides expressed their strong commitment to deepening bilateral ties and coordinating on ways to address regional challenges.

“We are looking forward to a productive outcome of this session of the Joint Higher Committee, which will build on the significant progress made in previous sessions,” Madbouly said.

In addition to the committee meeting, Khasawneh's visit will involve the signing of new agreements and bilateral talks between officials from both countries. These will aim to boost cooperation in areas of shared interest.

The committee, established in the 1980s, is the oldest Arab bilateral high committee. It has held 31 sessions in Cairo and Amman, leading to substantial achievements. This current session aims to further enhance the strong relationship between Egypt and Jordan, particularly regarding economic development.

The committee's agenda includes cooperation in trade, industry, investment, banking, agriculture, food security, logistics, energy, and electricity.