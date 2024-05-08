(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Hopeful of Extending Streak

Stocks Weighed by Tech WeaknessFutures Little Changed Following Dow's Longest Streak Since DecemberDow Posts Longest Win Streak Since DecemberDow Gains as Treasurys Travel Upward Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, May 8, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Dow Leaps for 6th Straight Positive Session AdvertismentThe Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to six days, as investors shook off some weakness in tech.The 30-stock index hiked 172.13 points to 39,065.39.The S&P 500 crept back 0.03 points to 5,187.67.The NASDAQ fell 29.8 points to 16,302.76.Uber shares fell 5.7% after the ride-share company posted a surprising net loss and weaker-than-expected bookings revenue, while Intel lost more than 2% after the chipmaker lowered its second-quarter revenue guidance. Tesla shares dipped 1.7% after Reuters reported that U.S. prosecutors are looking into whether the company committed wire fraud as part of a probe into Tesla's Autopilot systems.Amgen and JPMorgan Chase were the biggest contributors of gains to the Dow, advancing more than 2% each.Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.5% from Tuesday's 4.42%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices revived 80 cents to $79.18 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices sank $8.30 to $2,315.90.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks