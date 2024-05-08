The New HORWIN SK3 PLUS E-Scooter - One Step Ahead

(MENAFN- Pressat) - Picture is available at AP -

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer HORWIN is expanding its scooter range with a high-performance model. The popular SK series has been taken one step further - which is what the term "PLUS" stands for in the new SK3 model.

The sporty e-scooter now has a more powerful mid-motor. With a peak output of 8.64 kW, the vehicle can reach speeds of up to 100 km/h, outperforming the traditional SK3. The new, modern belt drive minimises noise and extends the service life of the drive. With two 45 Ah batteries, the scooter in the L3e class has a range of around 130 kilometres. A full charge takes around 4.5 hours.

The sleek e-scooter delivers automotive quality with its high-quality paintwork and powerful full LED headlights. Not only are the ergonomically optimised dimensions extra large for perfect seating comfort. The clear LCD display with a screen diagonal of 7 inches also leaves no important information unanswered for the rider.

The SK3 PLUS is equipped with numerous other technical refinements. These include a battery, FOC energy and CBS brake management system, an electronic anti-theft device, keyless go and an OBD interface.

The new model is now available from specialist dealers. More information at or

HORWIN Inc. is based in Changzhou / China and has a well-developed dealer network in Europe. The vehicles are produced at HORWIN Global in China specifically for European requirements in the areas of quality, safety and dimensioning. The European central warehouse is located in Austria, ensuring a rapid supply of spare parts in Europe.

Query information :

HORWIN International Market | Sales Office: ...

HORWIN European Market | Sales Office: ...