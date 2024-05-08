Shikhar Dhawan Invests In Eyewear Startup QUE Joins As Partner & Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 7th, 2024: QUE, an upcoming premium eyewear brand, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with the renowned Indian Cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan. In this amazing feat, Shikhar joins QUE not only as an investor but as a partner & brand ambassador. This dynamic alliance between the sterling batsman and the eyewear brand marks a significant stride toward redefining one's individuality, self-expression, and style. QUE, co-founded by Shashank Saurabh, Abhishek Deep, and Kumar Vagish, is gearing up for its launch with a promise to captivate the market with its premium, exciting range.



The onboarding of Shikhar as an investor, partner, and brand ambassador will play a pivotal role in QUE's trajectory - by enabling the brand to launch strongly, amplifying marketing efforts, and enhancing product offerings. With a vision to democratise style and quality, QUE aims to make its premium sunglasses accessible to a mass premium audience across India and beyond.



"I am delighted to be associated with QUE, a brand that shares my commitment to quality and style. As someone who values both fashion and functionality, I believe QUE's innovative approach to eyewear will resonate with consumers seeking premium products that complement their lifestyles. I look forward to representing QUE and contributing to its success. Together, we will set new standards in eyewear excellence, empowering individuals to embrace their individuality and make a bold fashion statement while ensuring the utmost protection for their eyes," said Shikhar Dhawan.



In a statement, Shashank Saurabh, Co-founder and CEO of QUE, expressed excitement about the alliance, stating, "We are excited about this strategic investment and partnership with Shikhar Dhawan as it serves as a strong validation to our mission of redefining the sunglasses industry, which will be worth $8.6 billion by 2028. We are also delighted to have Shikhar not only as an investor and partner but also as a brand ambassador. As we prepare for the launch of QUE, we are confident in our ability to lay a strong foundation for our brand. QUE is poised to gradually establish its presence in the market, paving the way to empower individuals from all walks of life to embrace and celebrate their individuality through our unique sunglasses offerings."



"We believe in QUE's potential to redefine standards and disrupt the sunglasses market. We look forward to collaborating closely with exciting startups like QUE to create a solid impact. We are committed to working hand in hand with QUE to ensure that we disrupt the sunglasses industry in India, to begin with, and subsequently internationally as well," said Amitesh Shah, CEO of DaOne Group



QUE and Shikhar Dhawan's partnership signifies a union of style, quality, and innovation, promising consumers an unparalleled experience in eyewear. Stay tuned for QUE's official launch, where they will unveil their exquisite collection of sunglasses designed to elevate every individual's fashion statement and comfort.



About QUE



QUE is an eyewear startup with a mission to redefine the sunglasses industry. QUE offers premium quality, stylish sunglasses crafted with a focus on design, comfort, diversity, and premiumness. QUE empowers individuals to express themselves through fashion while ensuring eye health and protection. They are a brand built on the belief that everyone deserves to look and feel their best without sacrificing quality.

Company :-Adgcraft

User :- Prerana Kumari

Email :...