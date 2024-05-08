Qatar Condemns Bombing Of Rafah Municipality Urges International Intervention

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, May 8 (Petra) -- Qatar Wednesday condemned Israel's bombing of the Rafah municipality and taking over the land crossing and the threat to displace Gazans.According to a statement, Doha called for urgent international action to prevent the invasion of the embattled city and the "commission of the crime of genocide" and to provide full protection for civilians.The Qatari Foreign Ministry warned that forcefully displacing Palestinians out of the city, which has become a final refuge for hundreds of thousands inside the Gaza Strip, represents a "serious violation" of international laws and would double the worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.The Foreign Ministry reiterated Qatar's support for justice for the Palestinian issue, the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.