Germany Offers Aid Package To Support Jordan's Reform Priorities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) -- Jordanian German talks on development cooperation for 2024 through 2025 concluded in Berlin Tuesday with the participation of the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Touqan, the Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Al-Saud and experts.The German Federal Minister of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Svenja Schulz, chaired the talks with the participation of the State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Jochen Flasbarth, and officials from the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Foreign Ministry, the Reconstruction Bank and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).According to a statement issued Wednesday, Touqan and Schulz signed the minutes of the official talks to earmark a €619 million package to Jordan in grants and soft loans for 2024 through 2025.The German aid package will finance priorities within the executive programme of Jordan's modernisation vision. The aid includes about €269 million in grants and €350 million in soft loans for employment, water and sanitation, public sector modernisation, vocational training, technical education, private sector development and support for economic reforms.According to the statement, Touqan discussed the "importance" of holding the talks for Jordan, which provides the opportunity to discuss the progress of work in the existing German development cooperation programmes in Jordan and determine the priorities that the two sides will work on in the next stage within the framework of the various modernisation paths.