Swiss Cable Car Activity Rose In Winter 2023-2024

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In the winter season up to the end of April 2024, railway and cable car operators ferried 3% more visitors compared to the previous winter, and 5% more than the five-year average.

Português pt Bondinhos suíços bombaram no inverno 2023-2024 Read more: Bondinhos suíços bombaram no inverno 2023-2024

This content was published on May 8, 2024 - 14:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The snow in November followed by conditions over Christmas, the New Year and in January laid a strong foundation for operations, the Swiss cable car association said on Wednesday.

While warm weather in February and March affected lower-lying ski resorts, snow at the end of March and in April brought new momentum to higher altitude areas.

+ Going downhill: more than 50 Swiss ski lifts are rusting away

According to the association, there were major regional differences in fortunes, depending on weather conditions. The mountains around Fribourg, with their medium-altitude ski areas, recorded a 31% drop in visitors, while the Jura mountain range saw a 26% drop. Eastern Switzerland recorded the greatest growth at 9%. The season in the southern canton of Ticino was saved by the snow in March, meaning that the decline was only 1%.

In terms of company size, larger cable car operators with a turnover of over CHF20 million ($22 million) grew more strongly than smaller ones. Their number of guests rose by 5%, while companies with a turnover of less than CHF2 million fell by 35%. However, the larger companies are also at higher altitudes, the association explained.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Swiss authorities announce cost-cutting in asylum sector

This content was published on May 8, 2024 The government notably wants to improve integration into the labour force, particularly for people with protection status S.

Read more: Swiss authorities announce cost-cutting in asylum sector More Swiss Jewish group concerned about university protests

This content was published on May 8, 2024 The Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities worries that protests are taking on ideological and radicalised features.

Read more: Swiss Jewish group concerned about university protests More Various leaders confirm participation at Ukraine peace conference

This content was published on May 8, 2024 The presidents of Poland, Finland, and Latvia and the prime ministers of Spain and Belgium will be at the Swiss-hosted talks in mid-June.

Read more: Various leaders confirm participation at Ukraine peace conference More Rhine flooding: Swiss to invest CHF1 billion with Austria

This content was published on May 8, 2024 As part of an international agreement with Austria, the Swiss government wants to pump CHF1 billion ($1.1 billion) into flood protection measures along the Rhine over the next three decades.

Read more: Rhine flooding: Swiss to invest CHF1 billion with Austria More Swiss government proposes CHF10 million UNRWA donation

This content was published on May 8, 2024 After months of debate, Switzerland plans to give CHF10 million ($11 million) to the UN agency this year, rather than the CHF20 million initially foreseen.

Read more: Swiss government proposes CHF10 million UNRWA donation More Swiss study: insects mainly migrate at midday and dusk

This content was published on May 8, 2024 A study led by the Swiss Ornithological Institute in canton Lucerne is helping to better understand the movement patterns of migratory insects.

Read more: Swiss study: insects mainly migrate at midday and dusk More Red Cross: 22 staff killed in Middle East since October

This content was published on May 8, 2024 The Red Cross and Red Crescent network in Gaza and Israel has lost 22 staff members since last October, the Swiss Red Cross (SRC) said on Wednesday.

Read more: Red Cross: 22 staff killed in Middle East since October More Dortmund's Kobel is first Swiss goalie in Champions League final

This content was published on May 8, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel has achieved history by becoming the first Swiss goalkeeper to reach a Champion's League final.

Read more: Dortmund's Kobel is first Swiss goalie in Champions League final More University students in Switzerland join Gaza protest wave

This content was published on May 7, 2024 Pro-Palestinian activists occupied university buildings in Lausanne, Geneva and Zurich on Tuesday, widening the protest movement in the Alpine nation.

Read more: University students in Switzerland join Gaza protest wave More TradeXBank to resume full operations after Sberbank Switzerland taken off sanctions list

This content was published on May 7, 2024 TradeXBank, the former Swiss branch of Russia's Sberbank, will be able to resume its dollar-denominated activities from the second half of this year.

Read more: TradeXBank to resume full operations after Sberbank Switzerland taken off sanctions list

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .