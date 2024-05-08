Karnataka Police Summon BJP Chief JP Nadda, IT Head Amit Malviya Over Social Media Post Row

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself in a tight spot as the Karnataka Police has summoned its top brass, including all-India president JP Nadda and IT cell chief Amit Malviya, following a controversial social media post. The post, which originated from the party's state unit, has stirred up controversy during the ongoing election season.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed at the High Grounds Police station in Bengaluru in connection with the contentious post, with Nadda and Malviya named in it. The investigating officer has issued summons to the two leaders, giving them a week to appear before authorities.

The controversy began when the Karnataka chief electoral officer requested the state BJP to remove the post. Despite this request, the party failed to take down the content. Subsequently, the Election Commission stepped in, issuing a notice to address the matter promptly.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had called upon the Election Commission to take action against JP Nadda and other BJP leaders for purportedly violating the model code of conduct. The complaint centres on a video shared on social media, alleging it intimidated SC and ST members to vote against a specific candidate.

According to the Congress complaint lodged with the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, the video was uploaded on the official account of Karnataka State Bharatiya Janata Party, managed by Amit Malviya. It's claimed that the video, reportedly posted under the directives of JP Nadda, B Y Vijayendra, and the social media in-charge of Karnataka BJP, emerged on May 4.