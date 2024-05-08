'Apologise To Novak Djokovic': England Legend Kevin Pietersen To Australian Govt After Astrazeneca Row

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In 2022, the world watched as Novak Djokovic, an ardent skeptic of Covid-19 vaccines, was barred from entering Australia to compete in the Australian Open due to his vaccination status. The incident triggered global ripples and drew ire from Serbia, where Djokovic is hailed as a national hero.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic decried Djokovic's treatment as a "political witch hunt," denouncing the decision by Australian authorities to revoke his visa. Supporters in Belgrade rallied around the tennis icon, decrying what they saw as unjust persecution.

Fast forward to today, with news breaking of AstraZeneca's decision to globally withdraw its Covid-19 vaccine following revelations of rare side effects. This development reignited the debate surrounding Djokovic's plight.

Renowned England cricket figure Kevin Pietersen took to social media to demand an apology for Djokovic, citing the tumultuous ordeal the tennis star endured. Pietersen's call for accountability resonated widely, prompting reflection on the handling of Djokovic's situation in light of recent vaccine concerns.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca clarified that the withdrawal stemmed from commercial considerations, citing an abundance of updated vaccines tailored to combat evolving variants of the virus. The company emphasized that the decision was not prompted by safety concerns but rather by the availability of more advanced alternatives.

The withdrawal extends to the European Union and other nations where the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced in collaboration with Oxford University and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India as Covishield, had been administered. Legal challenges loom over AstraZeneca, with a hefty lawsuit in the UK alleging that the vaccine caused fatalities and injuries.

In a revealing court document, AstraZeneca acknowledged the potential for rare adverse effects, including Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), associated with the Covishield vaccine. The ongoing legal battle underscores the complexities surrounding vaccine safety and accountability in the face of a global health crisis.