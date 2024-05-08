Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University welcomes delegation from EGA, explores innovative prospects for collaboration

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) May 08, 2024: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) welcomed a delegation from the Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) to explore new collaborative opportunities. This initiative aligns with the University's strategic vision, which prioritises educational advancements and close ties with the corporate sector, while fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.



During the visit, HBMSU reiterated the importance of joint efforts in establishing new standards in education by leveraging cutting-edge technology and learning methods, as well as promoting excellence to shape a sustainable educational system. Representatives from HBMSU and EGA discussed various strategies for capitalising on shared interests, fostering innovation, and enhancing educational quality. The two entities also focused on steering mutual growth, while highlighting the importance of fostering a dynamic learning environment and facilitating effective knowledge exchange.



The latest visit from EGA is expected to bring about innovative projects and programs that can enhance educational standards and provide learners with the appropriate skills. In addition to elevating the standards of education and training within the UAE and beyond, HBMSU's endeavours are intended to support the development of sustainable educational methods.





