Swiss Earmark $11 Million For UNRWA In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Geneva: Switzerland is proposing to give $11 million to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, specifically for tackling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The government's proposal, announced Wednesday after weeks of procrastination, represents half of the amount which was initially set to be paid to the UNRWA agency in 2024.
"Switzerland's 10 million Swiss francs contribution to UNRWA will be restricted to Gaza and will cover the most pressing basic needs, such as food, water, shelter, basic healthcare and logistics," a government statement said.
Switzerland "is fully aware of the critical nature of this situation and recognises the urgent need for action".
The government's decision must still be submitted to parliament's foreign affairs committees for consultation.
Switzerland "reiterates its call for a humanitarian ceasefire, unhindered access for emergency aid to Gaza, compliance with international humanitarian law, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," the government said.
MENAFN08052024000063011010ID1108188613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.