Swiss Earmark $11 Million For UNRWA In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Geneva: Switzerland is proposing to give $11 million to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, specifically for tackling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The government's proposal, announced Wednesday after weeks of procrastination, represents half of the amount which was initially set to be paid to the UNRWA agency in 2024.

"Switzerland's 10 million Swiss francs contribution to UNRWA will be restricted to Gaza and will cover the most pressing basic needs, such as food, water, shelter, basic healthcare and logistics," a government statement said.

Switzerland "is fully aware of the critical nature of this situation and recognises the urgent need for action".

The government's decision must still be submitted to parliament's foreign affairs committees for consultation.

Switzerland "reiterates its call for a humanitarian ceasefire, unhindered access for emergency aid to Gaza, compliance with international humanitarian law, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," the government said.