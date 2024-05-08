Jordan Red Crescent, Sharjah Charity Partner To Support Orphans

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) - The Jordan National Red Crescent Society and Sharjah Charity inked a cooperation pact on Wednesday to sponsor 4,000 orphans under the aegis of the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Jordan.Secretary-General of the Jordan National Red Crescent Society, Salim Khair, hailed the agreement as an initial step of benevolence towards orphans, extending Sharjah Charity's outreach to sponsor them.Khair noted that the agreement's scope starts with 4,000 orphans, with provisions for expansion to accommodate more as the need arises. He emphasized the UAE's multifaceted support for the needy and refugees, showcasing this initiative as part of the broader humanitarian efforts.Hamad Al Matrooshi, Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy, highlighted the agreement's significance in underlining the robust humanitarian ties between the two nations. He lauded the Jordan National Red Crescent Society's track record in executing charitable projects and initiatives.Head of the Sharjah Charity delegation, Ali Al Rashidi, revealed plans for the imminent disbursement of orphan sponsorships. He commended the Jordan National Red Crescent Society for its tireless support of vulnerable demographics and thanked the UAE Embassy for its ongoing humanitarian endeavors, enhancing bilateral cooperation.During their visit, the Sharjah Charity delegation looked first hand at the orphan sponsorship program's operations and toured the vocational training center and Jordan Red Crescent Hospital. Additionally, they distributed food parcels and gifts to orphan beneficiaries under the program's auspices.