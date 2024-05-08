Russia air strikes target Ukraine’s energy facilities

(MENAFN) Early Wednesday, energy facilities across Ukraine fell victim to Russia's extensive air strikes, as reported by Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko. The attacks specifically targeted power generation and transmission facilities in several regions, including Poltava, Kirovograd, Vinnytsya, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zaporizhzhia.



According to Galushchenko's statement on Facebook, the air strikes resulted in damage to equipment at three thermal power plants belonging to DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company. DTEK confirmed the damage in a statement, noting that this marks the fifth attack on their energy facilities within a span of less than two months.



The intensity of the attacks is evident from the Ukrainian Air Force's report, which stated that Russia launched a total of 55 missiles overnight, comprising 50 cruise missiles and an aeroballistic missile. Additionally, 21 drones were deployed in the assault. However, Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted and downed 20 drones and 39 missiles, minimizing the impact of the attack to some extent.



Despite these defense efforts, casualties were reported in the aftermath of the strikes. Regional authorities confirmed that at least two individuals were wounded in the Kiev region, while another person sustained injuries in the Kirovograd region. The attacks serve as a grim reminder of the escalating tensions and the human cost of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

MENAFN08052024000045015839ID1108188248