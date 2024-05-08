Jordan, Oman Confer On Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 8 (Petra) - President of the Senate, Faisal Fayez, convened with Omani Ambassador Fahad Alojaili on Wednesday to explore bolstering bilateral ties, aiming to benefit both nations, their respective populations, and further the interests of the Arab and Islamic communities.Fayez praised the robustness of Jordanian-Omani relations, underscoring their multifaceted advancement across political, economic, investment, and parliamentary spheres.The discourse delved into the prevailing conditions within the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip. Fayez outlined His Majesty King Abdullah II's endeavors to halt the merciless Israeli onslaught against the Palestinian populace, emphasizing the imperative of charting a political trajectory to terminate the Israeli occupation.Advocating for a resolute Arab stance, Fayez urged effective measures to end Israeli aggression and stop the genocide and war crimes.Commending His Majesty King Abdullah II's substantial role and unwavering endeavors in addressing regional challenges, fostering peace, and championing just Arab causes, particularly the Palestinian predicament, the Omani ambassador affirmed his nation's commitment to augmenting ties with Jordan across diverse domains, notably economic and investment collaboration.