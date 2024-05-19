               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Access To Kirants Village Of Tavush Province In Armenia Temporarily Restricted


5/19/2024 3:10:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Border troops of the National Security Service of the Republicof Armenia are preparing to take over the protection of the stateborder of the Republic of Armenia in Kirants village of Tavushprovince, Azernews reports.

Due to the need to ensure security and efficiency, the entry ofunregistered citizens into the village of Kyrants has beentemporarily restricted.

AzerNews

