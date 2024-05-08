Bulgarian First Lady Acquainted With Food Samples Of Azerbaijani National Cuisine

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

On May 8, the first lady of the Republic of Bulgaria, DesislavaRadeva, got acquainted with samples of Azerbaijani nationalcuisine, Azernews reports.

Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova informed the firstlady of Bulgaria about the features of our country's nationalcuisine.

The guest was presented with Shah Plov, Kuku, Dushbara,Qutablar, stuffed leaves, Dovga, as well as our national dessert,Shekerbura, and other delicious examples of Azerbaijanicuisine.

Then the first lady of Bulgaria was shown the preparationmethods of Azerbaijan's cuisine.

Acquaintance with the delicious dishes of Azerbaijani nationalcuisine made a good impression on Desislava Radeva, the first ladyof Bulgaria.