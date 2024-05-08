               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bulgarian First Lady Acquainted With Food Samples Of Azerbaijani National Cuisine


5/8/2024 7:18:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Bulgarian First Lady Acquainted With Food Samples Of Azerbaijani National Cuisine Image
 Fatime Letifova Read more

On May 8, the first lady of the Republic of Bulgaria, DesislavaRadeva, got acquainted with samples of Azerbaijani nationalcuisine, Azernews reports.

Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova informed the firstlady of Bulgaria about the features of our country's nationalcuisine.

The guest was presented with Shah Plov, Kuku, Dushbara,Qutablar, stuffed leaves, Dovga, as well as our national dessert,Shekerbura, and other delicious examples of Azerbaijanicuisine.

Then the first lady of Bulgaria was shown the preparationmethods of Azerbaijan's cuisine.

Acquaintance with the delicious dishes of Azerbaijani nationalcuisine made a good impression on Desislava Radeva, the first ladyof Bulgaria.

MENAFN08052024000195011045ID1108187896


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search