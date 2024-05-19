Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Iran Met In Presence Of Delegations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, andSeyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran,held a meeting in the presence of the delegations on May 19 at thestate border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and IslamicRepublic of Iran, Azernews reports.

Greeting the Azerbaijani leader, President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said: In the name of Allah. President, I am very happy that we are meeting with thehonorable President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. IlhamAliyev, again and reviewing our joint discussions. It is a greathappiness that this meeting is taking place in this location. Amajor project has been implemented here, and it is a verysuccessful meeting for the two peoples. We will inaugurate aproject the commissioning of which is of great importance for thetwo peoples and two states. This in itself is a significant eventthat very important projects can be implemented between two peoplesand two states. Some may not like our meetings and our jointsuccesses. This is important to us. The main thing is that we haveimplemented together what is good for our countries, states andpeoples.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: DearMr. President, I believe that today's meeting and ceremony will godown as a beautiful and bright chapter in the history ofIran-Azerbaijan relations because the project we will open today isvery important from the technical point of view, and at the sametime, it will bring the two peoples and the two states even closertogether. Of course, the joint success of our people makes ourfriends happy, and those who don't like it, I think it would bebetter if they minded their own business. The main thing is thatthe states of Iran and Azerbaijan show a very strong jointpolitical will today, openly declare to their people and the wholeworld that we are together and will continue to be together relations are an important condition for stabilityin our region. Of course, such a wonderful project will improve thewell-being of our people and increase jobs, thus, becoming the nextstep towards success. I am sure that there will be many similarjoint projects in the future.

