Azerbaijan's Imports From China Increase

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Trade relations between Azerbaijan and China have seensignificant growth in recent years, reflecting the strengtheningeconomic ties between the two countries. The first quarter of 2024witnessed a substantial increase in trade turnover, Azernews reports, citing the State CustomsCommittee.

During this period, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan andChina reached a noteworthy sum of $748,8 million. This figurerepresents a considerable surge compared to the same period in2023, with an impressive increase of $123,8 million, marking anotable rise of 19.8%.

Azerbaijan's imports from China during the reporting period wereparticularly significant, totaling $743.7 million. This indicates asubstantial increase of $154.6 million, or 26.2%, compared to theprevious year's figures, showcasing the expanding demand forChinese goods within Azerbaijan's market.

It is worth highlighting that in the first quarter of thepreceding year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Chinaamounted to $625.1 million. This indicates a clear upwardtrajectory in trade activities between the two nations, underliningthe growing importance of their economic partnership.