               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev: Trade Turnover Between Azerbaijan, Bulgaria Increased Several Times


5/8/2024 6:09:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Recently, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria hasincreased several times, Azernews reports, citingPresident Ilham Alieyv as he telling in a statement to the presswith Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

Emphasizing that the main reason for this is, of course,cooperation in the energy sector, the head of state noted that thecurrent level and prospects of this cooperation are verypositive.

MENAFN08052024000195011045ID1108187558


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search