President Ilham Aliyev: Trade Turnover Between Azerbaijan, Bulgaria Increased Several Times

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Recently, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria hasincreased several times, Azernews reports, citingPresident Ilham Alieyv as he telling in a statement to the presswith Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

Emphasizing that the main reason for this is, of course,cooperation in the energy sector, the head of state noted that thecurrent level and prospects of this cooperation are verypositive.