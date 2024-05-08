RFK Jr. defies Trump to discussions

(MENAFN) United States independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has issued a direct challenge to former President Donald Trump, proposing a debate showdown at the upcoming Libertarian National Convention scheduled for May 24 and 25. Kennedy extended the invitation to Trump via a post on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that the convention would serve as neutral ground for a substantive discussion on their respective records and policies.



In his tweet directed at Trump, Kennedy emphasized the convention as an ideal setting for a debate, offering Trump an opportunity to defend his record to his supporters who may be wavering. However, Trump has dismissed Kennedy's candidacy, asserting that Kennedy is "not a serious candidate" and questioning his credibility until his polling numbers rise significantly.



Kennedy countered Trump's skepticism by referencing a poll commissioned by his campaign, which purportedly indicated his potential to outperform both President Joe Biden and Trump in a hypothetical two-way contest. He cited recent polls from reputable sources such as CNN and Quinnipiac, where he garnered 16 percent support in multi-candidate scenarios, positioning himself above the 15 percent debate threshold.



Asserting his appeal to disaffected voters, Kennedy claimed to draw support from disillusioned former Trump backers dissatisfied with Trump's handling of issues such as the deficit, COVID-19 response, and perceived corruption in his administration. With these assertions, Kennedy seeks to position himself as a credible contender capable of challenging both major party candidates in the upcoming presidential race.

MENAFN08052024000045015687ID1108187410